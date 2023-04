Wildlife is just as confused as many of us are about what month it is, but they are awake and hungry. Many 4-legged residents are not fans of the chilly conditions either, as the sheep in Challis are giving Jeff Roper the cold shoulder, literally. In case you missed it this morning, here's our critter cam.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.