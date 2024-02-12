D91 reopening two schools after police investigation into neighborhood shooting early Monday morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dora Erickson Elementary and Compass Academy will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 13, after an early morning shooting near both schools on Monday. Details are available here.

"Our school community has been shaken as details have emerged about an early morning shooting on the grounds of Compass Academy," wrote D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange, in an email to parents.

While the early morning shooting in the Compass Academy parking lot has no connection to the schools, is not considered a school shooting, and did not involve any D91 students, "it is still hard to think about something like this happening on one of our D91 campuses," continued LaOrange.

Both schools were closed Monday as a precaution. District 91 says they are "rallying around their teachers, staff, and students to provide them with support," and that their thoughts and prayers are being sent to those impacted by the incident.