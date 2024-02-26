4.9M earthquake rattles western Idaho

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of western Idaho Monday morning.

The USGS reported the quake happened 6.3 miles north of Smith Ferry or nearly 55 miles north of Boise. It was reported at 10:25 a.m.

There are reports that some people in the Treasure Valley felt the quake. No damage has been reported so far.

The last major quake to hit Idaho was on March 31, 2020, when a 6.5 magnitude quake struck northwest of Stanley.

