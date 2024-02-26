Skip to Content
Local News

4.9M earthquake rattles western Idaho

Smiths Ferry earthquake map
KIFI
By
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:13 AM

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of western Idaho Monday morning.

The USGS reported the quake happened 6.3 miles north of Smith Ferry or nearly 55 miles north of Boise. It was reported at 10:25 a.m.

There are reports that some people in the Treasure Valley felt the quake. No damage has been reported so far.

The last major quake to hit Idaho was on March 31, 2020, when a 6.5 magnitude quake struck northwest of Stanley.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content