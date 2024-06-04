Greg Proops of “Whose Live Anyway?” visits with Local News 8 In the Morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fans of the hit TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway" are in for a treat this week.

Some of the cast will be performing live at Idaho State University's Stephens Center Thursday, June 6, 2024.

"Whose Live Anyway?" Improv madness from the Emmy-nominated comedy show based on audience suggestions. Join the hilarious of Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray for 90 minutes of witty comedy and song!

Greg Proops joined Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper on the morning show Tuesday morning.

You can watch the interview above.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center

For Tickets:

The Stephens Center Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10am - 4pm.

If you have special seating needs please call the box office directly to order your tickets. 208-282-3595. or order online at www.IdahoStateTickets.com (only authorized ticket seller).