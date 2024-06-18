Recreation Center to open with new gym floor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) - The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is opening the Recreation Center on Thursday, June 20, to the public for the first time since the replacement of the gym floor.

“We are thrilled to invite the public back to the Recreation Center,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Thanks to the generous sponsors and supportive City Council, we are able to provide a beautiful facility for members of the community to enjoy year-round.”

The public is invited to gather at the Recreation Center for a short celebration starting at 1:00 p.m. The celebration will include remarks from Parks and Recreation staff, the recognition of the sponsors, and a shoot-out tournament with the public. No pre-registration is required. Individuals who attend the celebration can enter their name into a drawing on site for a chance to be selected as part of the competition.

Following the celebration, the gym will be open to the public from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with free admission.

The Recreation Center Gym closed in March 2024 to allow contractors to evaluate the floor and cement underneath. Contractors discovered that the cement underneath the original flooring wasn’t level and needed a special subfloor system to create a level surface for the new flooring. Once the concrete was level, the new flooring was laid and painted.

The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Staff offer their deepest thanks and gratitude to the sponsors who made this project possible: Marios and Glenda Hernandez, the Teton Auto Group, Idaho Falls Fiber, Rockwell Homes, and Mountain View Hospital / Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Beginning Friday, June 21, the Recreation Center will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, leagues and classes offered daily change when the courts are open for public drop-in play. To see the days the Recreation Center court is available, visit www.ifrec.org.