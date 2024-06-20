Mormon crickets swarming parts of East Idaho

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Mormon crickets are starting to appear on local highways.

David Stoddard shared video and pictures of the Mormon crickets covering a road in Clark County.

They said they saw them around the north end of Dubois and east on Kilgore Road. They can be seen covering the road.

There have been reports of people finding them around Blackfoot.

Mormon crickets are not dangerous to humans, but they can cause damage to crops, homes, and lawns.