Motorcycle accident on I-15 kills McCammon man

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Coroner office has released the name of the man killed in a Friday night motorcycle accident on I-15.

His name is Christopher Sandoval, 42, of McCammon.

Idaho State Police said the accident happened on I-15 at milepost 52, south of Inkom at 7:34 p.m. on June 21, 2024.

Sandoval was heading south on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he somehow left the road into the median rolling his bike.

ISP said he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.