Surviving crop dusting pilot moved to Salt Lake facility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The pilot who survived the crop duster airplane crash last week with another crop duster, has been moved from a Pocatello hospital to a healthcare facility in Salt Lake City.

His name has not been released, but we have learned from associates he has not suffered any brain injuries and is responsive and communicating.

They said his healthcare providers are hopeful he will heal from his injuries.

The two planes collided a couple of miles west of the Arco airport along US 93 on June 20, 2024.

Sage Teichert of Osgood was killed in the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are still investigating the accident.