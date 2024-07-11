Skip to Content
Children required to wear life jackets when recreating

today at 11:44 AM
Published 12:04 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans are fully feeling the summer heat. One of the most popular summer activities to keep cool is to go swimming in a pool or river.

Sergeant Daniel Sperry with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds us of the importance of wearing life jackets when recreating in the water.

The number-one cause of death for children under the age of 5 in the U.S. is drowning (not including mortalities caused by birth defects), said Earle Swope with the Idaho Drowning Prevention Coalition.

Idaho law requires children aged 14 years or younger to wear life jackets. Sperry says you can receive a life vest violation if it is not up to code.

“You want to make sure you’ve got a vest that’s going to be large enough for you,” Sperry said. “Or that is not so large, you fall out of it.”

More information on water safety can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

