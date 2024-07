Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Will and Jodi Bozung of Rigby came into the Local News 8 studio to talk about their appearance on "The Quiz with Balls."

In each episode, two families compete against each other for a chance to win $100,000 or be pushed into a pool of water by a giant yellow ball.

The game show is hosted by Jay Pharoah.

The show airs Tuesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.