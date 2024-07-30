Skip to Content
1 killed , 4 others injured in Fort Hall car crash

today at 6:09 PM
Published 6:28 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - One person was killed in a two-car crash on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday, July 24.

The accident happened on Arbon Valley Road west of Pocatello around 10:45 a.m.

According to a Sho-Ban Tribe news release, Marlin Uribe died at the scene. Four others in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital. It said the person in the second vehicle was not injured.

According to the FHPD, the accident is currently under investigation. They said no further information is being provided at this time.

