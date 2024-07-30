Skip to Content
Scam Alert: Avoid emails offering ‘approved list of town businesses’

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Officials in Jackson, Wyoming are warning people of an email scam.

Suspicious emails regarding an “approved list of town businesses”' are attempting to get community members to share personal information.

If you receive a similar email, do not respond or click on anything within it.

If you are trying to determine if an email is legitimate, always look at the email addresses, links, domain names, tone, grammar, and urgency.

If you are not expecting it, do not open it. 

