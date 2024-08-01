Ucon issues boil order following loss of water pressure

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) - Ucon is under a boil advisory because of a loss of water pressure on Tuesday.

Officials advised against drinking the water without boiling it first. They said to bring the water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using it.

Bottled water is also an option.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

You may continue to use the water to wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds.

They said inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites -- which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches.

The city is waiting for test results to come back clean on Thursday morning.