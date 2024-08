CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Custer County Sheriff's office is looking for an 89-year-old hiker.

They are looking for Bing Olbum who left from Hunter Creek Trailhead on August 1. He has not arrived to his exit point of McDonald Creek Area.

They said the county's Search and Rescue units are searching the area.

If you have seen or have any information about Olbum's whereabout, you're asked to call the Custer County Sheriff's office at 208-879-2232.