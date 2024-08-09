Skip to Content
Local News

Weekend show after the show

By
Updated
today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:13 PM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz are in the know with everything happening ahead of this smoky summer weekend. And if you've ever wondered how much you can make $ as an Olympian, they have an idea.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content