State fair are beginning across the country. That means lots of creative food and sweets. In Iowa, the winner of the chocolate cream frosting eating competition gave a victory speech that will put a smile on your face. It will also make you start to crave the food that's coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. Watch the video clip here from Local News 8 in the morning and save some for us!

