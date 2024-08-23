Annual Portneuf River Cleanup to take place Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The City of Pocatello invites the community to join the annual Portneuf River Cleanup on Saturday, August 24.

Volunteers will walk the banks and channel of the Portneuf River to pick up trash and clear debris between Raymond Park and Simplot.

“This is a great event to just help the community look better,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Manager for the City of Pocatello. “It's really about beautifying Pocatello, improving our local environment, and getting trash out of the river–which is a good thing.”

The Portneuf River Cleanup starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Volunteers will meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead on North Main Street in Pocatello.