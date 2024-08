CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office says Zone 1 is in GO STATUS for wildfire evacuation.

The following is an update from the Custer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

***Zone 1 is in GO STATUS ***

The evacuation route is Hwy 21 to Stanley and Hwy 75. Information may be obtained at the Emergency Operation Center located behind City Hall in Stanley.

The City of Stanley and all of Zone 2 will be staying in the Ready status.