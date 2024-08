AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Sunnyside Road between Maiben Street and Ard Drive will be closed while railroad tracks are removed starting Monday, Aug. 26.

Sunnyside Road between Ammon Road and S 45th E (Crowley Road) will be closed to thru traffic until the project is finished.

The roads are expected to open again on Friday, Aug. 30.

Drivers are advised to choose alternate routes and drive with caution.