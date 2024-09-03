Only on 8: Dylan Buckor opens up about “The Bachelorette,” the drama and future plans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" wraps up, Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper interview Dylan Buckor, a beloved contestant on the show.

He says the show was unlike what we expected. "I thought it would be exactly how it was on TV, and it wasn't like that. So just to show you how much like living it and seeing it at two different things," Buckor says.

Fans began to love Buckor through his charm and ability to stay out of the drama that arose on the show.

When it comes to the drama that happened on the show, especially this season, Buckor says things like that are bound to happen. "But at the end of the day," he says, "we’re all one big happy family... of course, there were arguments and, you know, people were getting a little angry and whatnot, but we're all able to laugh about it and have a good time."

A big question people want to know is whether or not Buckor will join the next season of "The Bachelor in Paradise" in an attempt to find love. His response was optimistic. "I mean, I'm open to the opportunity... You can just tell that the process works. It's working for Jenn, it's working for Marcus, it's working for Devin. So, why can't it work for Dylan, right?"

Watch Jenn Tran's season come to the end on the "Finale" and "After the Final Rose" episode Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC.