Newstalk 107.9 FM hosts presidential debate watch party

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIDK/KIFI) - Many republicans and a few others attended a presidential debate watch party at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls Tuesday evening. It was hosted by Neal Larson and Julie Mason with Newstalk 107.9 FM.

They held a prayer and the National Anthem before the event. One gentleman and former service member with a military cap saluted the flag the entire time. Then it was on with the debate.

There were a few cheers and boos mixed with all the popcorn and concessions. It was a viewing party. There were even bingo cards to x-out as the debate went along.

Local News 8 searched for voters from all sides and eventually asked an independent voter and a republican voter what they thought of the candidates and the debate.

"So right now I'm swaying towards Trump again. I know what he gave us in the four years that he was there. I've seen her three and a half years. What does she do for us?" said independent voter, Julie Noack of Rexburg.

"She talks about the middle class and how she's going to build the middle class. Well, what has she done for four years? She's been in there for four years. She talks about the border. What has she done for four years? Why would anybody think she'd do something different if she gets into office?" said republican voter, Dee Gustafson of Driggs.

Newstalk 107.9 FM planned to poll the crowd after the debate, to see if anyone changed their vote or was swayed, or became more convinced.