Skip to Content
Local News

Lindsay Boulevard to see detour for pavement work

City of Idaho Falls
By
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:48 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) - A detour will be in place in a section of Lindsay Blvd North of Idaho Falls to allow construction crews to place an asphalt overlay. 

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, Knife River will begin work on the road. It’s anticipated that work will be completed late Thursday, Oct. 3  

Local traffic will be able to access the dog park and the Snake River Animal Shelter from the south. However, all other traffic will be detoured along Old Butte Road (North 26th West) between Broadway and East 49th North.

The overlay is necessary to improve the roadway surface and address concerns with potholes on Lindsay. 

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content