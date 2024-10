IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department invites the entire community to the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The free, fun, family-oriented event will be at the IFFD’s Station 1 headquarters at 343 E Street in Idaho Falls from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event celebrates the kick-off of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) with the theme “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”