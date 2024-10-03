Man charged with rape of 16-year-old

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) - A 22-year-old man is in the Bonneville County Jail charged with rape and sexual battery against a minor.

Ucon Police released details of the arrest on Thursday morning. Police said the parents contacted them on September 9, believing their 16-year-old daughter may be in a sexual relationship with Alexander Doyle Silvas.

Silva apparently lived in the same home.

The report said another family member saw them engage in sexual acts multiple times.

During the police investigation, the victim initially denied the claim, but in a follow-up interview, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with Silvas for multiple years.

Silvas initially denied the claims but then admitted to some of the accusations.

He was arrested on October 2.

His bond is set at $50,000 dollars.