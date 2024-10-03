Star Valley Man injured in accident by Palisades Reservoir

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ISP News Release)— Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m., on October 2, 2024, on US26 at milepost 391, next to Palisades Reservoir, in Bonneville County.

A 80-year-old male, from Star Valley, WY, was traveling eastbound on US26 in a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and went off the roadway on the right shoulder. The vehicle continued through a wooden area and then rolled. The vehicle came to rest on a beachy area of the Palisades Reservoir.

The male was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. His seatbelt was worn at the time of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff, Swan Valley Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Afton Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.