Watch out for bears as they prepare to hibernate

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bears are eating a lot right now to get ready for winter hibernation. That means homeowners and hunters need to be especially careful.

Yellowstone National Park says bears will eat about 20,000 calories a day to gain the fat they need to hibernate. That's equal to eating about 35.5 Big Macs each day.

James Brower from Idaho Fish and Game says it’s a matter of life and death for bears to get their fat reserves built up for the winter. That’s why homeowners in bear country need to be especially vigilant to avoid bear encounters.

“We do stress highly that people take care of their garbage and any attractant that they may have around their house, especially if they live up in like Island Park or Ashton where grizzly bears and black bears are both foraging at this time,” Brower said.

Brower says garbage should be kept indoors and not put in a bin until the morning of garbage pickup. If you have pets, make sure to feed them indoors, so bears won’t come after their food. You should also avoid putting out bird feeders.

“It doesn't matter how high you put them in a tree," Brower said. "Birds just kind of flip that bird seed all over the ground, and that is definitely an attractant for bears. It's [an] easy food reward and brings them right next to your house.”

Brower says hunters should also take precautions, especially when harvesting animals.

"Make sure that you take care of [the animal] as quickly as possible. Get it out as quick as you can. If you do have to leave it overnight, make sure that you hang it up in a tree, and far away from the trunk of the tree so that a bear can't gain access."

If you encounter a bear, stop, don't crowd it, and give it a clear space to exit.