INL to host Family Nuclear Science Night as part of Nuclear Science Week

The following is a news release from the INL.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (INL News Release) - As Idaho National Laboratory celebrates its 75th anniversary, the laboratory is partnering with the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to host the national event for Nuclear Science Week, a weeklong celebration of how nuclear science improves our lives. INL invites local students and their families to attend Family Nuclear Science Night, a STEM event that introduces visitors to nuclear science, engineering and more. The event will be at the INL Meeting Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night.

Families will be able to meet scientists and engineers, engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations, and meet other representatives from across the nuclear industry. Spots are limited to attend this event. Interested parents should register their families here.

Activities and events will include building atoms, learning about radiological control, making chromatography butterflies, exploring INL’s interactive STEM trailer, and visiting informational booths. Activities will be run by INL researchers and representatives from the nuclear industry, universities and other public organizations.

What: Family Nuclear Science Night Where: INL Meeting Center, 775 MK Simpson Blvd., Idaho Falls, Idaho When: Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. How: Register online here through Friday, Oct. 11. Limited registration spots are available. Families should only register for one of the two nights.

Family Nuclear Science Night is held in celebration of Nuclear Science Week, which is the third week of October every year. Nuclear Science Week is a broadly observed weeklong international celebration to focus local, regional and international interest on all aspects of nuclear science. Other Nuclear Science Week activities open to the public at INL this year include virtual presentations, public tours of INL facilities and a multimedia contest celebrating creative, nuclear-themed content on social media.

For more information on Nuclear Science Week activities at INL, visit https://inl.gov/events/nuclear-science-week/.