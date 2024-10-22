Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial on hold for mental evaluation

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell’s murder is on hold after a judge granted a request for a mental competency evaluation.

Justin Lum with Fox 10 in Phoenix reported that Vallow’s defense lawyer filed a motion for Rule 11, which asks the Forensic Services Division to evaluate defendants for competency in a criminal case. The judge granted the motion on Monday, October 21, and vacated Vallow-Daybell’s trial scheduled for February 24, 2025.

Vallow-Daybell is facing charges related to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

She is currently serving life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with the death of her current husband, Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death earlier this year for his role in the deaths of Vallow-Daybell's children and his former wife.

Vallow-Daybell was extradited to Arizona in November 2023.