2 dead after late night crash on US26; Highway closed for several hours

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on US26 in Bonneville County.

At approximately 11:59 p.m. on October 22, 2024, Idaho State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash eastbound on US26 at milepost 340, north of Iona.

A white Hyundai Sonata driven by a teenage male from Idaho, was traveling eastbound on US26 when the vehicle crossed the center line, which then collided with a blue Dodge pickup driven by a 28-year-old-male from Rigby, ID, who was traveling westbound.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing their seat belts.

Both directions were blocked for approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes as emergency responders worked to clear the area.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.