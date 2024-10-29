Hunter shoots grizzly bear north of Kilgore

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (IDFG News Release) - On the evening of Oct. 26, a hunter shot and killed a sow grizzly bear in self-defense while it was charging him as he was elk hunting north of Kilgore near Mule Meadows on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The hunter was hiking through thick timber when the grizzly came out of the brush only a few yards away, charging directly toward him. The hunter used his hunting rifle to shoot the bear, killing it at a very short distance and before it was able to make contact.

The hunter called the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident immediately after returning to cell coverage to report the incident. Forest Service Law Enforcement and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were dispatched and responded to the call. After conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the hunter acted in self defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance.

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal law, and Fish and Game reminds hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone area and north Idaho, and they occasionally visit as far south as the Grangeville area and the Salmon area in central Idaho.

Here are some good reminders when hunting in grizzly country: