Tips for winter driving from the Idaho Transportation Department

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– With snow on the way in Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reminding drivers of key tips to keep safe on the roads this winter.

According to ITD, here are the most important things to remember when driving on Idaho roads in the snow:

Slow down and drive the conditions of the road.

Give yourself enough time to stop, especially on icy or slick roads.

Get your car fitted with a full set of snow tires.

Be cautious driving near snow plows–if you have to pass a snow plow, do it slowly.

For more winter driving tips you can visit the ITD website.