Man barricades himself inside camper, forces closure of US 20 in Butte City

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BUTTE CITY, Idaho (ISP News Release) –The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is currently managing a law enforcement situation involving a barricaded male subject inside a camper in Butte City. The individual is believed to be armed and has previously made threats involving law enforcement.

In addition to the barricade situation, there is a nearby fire. At this time, the fire does not currently threaten the surrounding area.

Due to the circumstances, Butte County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Idaho State Police SWAT. ISP SWAT has responded and is on the scene. US20-26 (Arco Highway) is closed to all traffic between mileposts 251 and 253 as part of the response.

As the incident continues, residents and travelers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.