Demolition begins on Rigby Rodeo Grounds grandstand

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The rodeo grandstand is being demolished in Rigby. It is part of an overall project to improve the Rigby Rodeo Grounds.

The City of Rigby's Public Works Director says the old grandstand is falling apart and the project to replace it has been in the works for two years.

Contractor Jerome Bowen made the winning bid to tear down the grandstand for about $49,000. This is much less expensive than was expected, so the City of Rigby will be saving money as they replace and expand the structure.

"We're going to tear down the existing...just the center structure for now. So it's going to up our seat size by a few thousand people, which is great," said the Rigby's Public Works Director, Mitch Bradley.

Demolition started on Monday, Dec. 2. Crews began taking the metal off the structure.

Bradley guesses the existing structure will be gone—or at least on the ground—by the end of the week. The city can then start getting bids to build a new structure.

Bradley says the project needs to be finished by mid-May, when the rodeo has its first event of the year.