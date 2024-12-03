Ammon’s Holiday Lightapalooza goes stationary

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A big change is coming for this year's Holiday Lightapalooza in Ammon. The event is set for Friday, December 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at McCowin Park.

Instead of the traditional parade of lights, the floats will be stationary at McCowin Park. Ammon's Recreation Director Randy Miller said the change is for safety reasons.

"We've had some really close calls of kids being injured in the last couple of years," Miller said. "With it being dark and icy, it can be really scary when the kids run out. This is even after we stopped throwing candy out."

Miller said he met with the Street Department and the Sheriff's office, and they decided to try the stationary approach instead.

Miller said 17 floats have signed up to be at the event, along with several food vendors and music. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. to visit with children at the gazebo and will stay as long as necessary.

People can vote for their favorite float which will be announced the next morning.

Parking at McCowin Park will be limited. They ask people to park on the east side of Hillcrest High School and catch a free shuttle ride to and from McCowin Park. Buses will run every 10 minutes from the west of Owen Street (between Hillcrest and Sandcreek School between 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ADA parking will be available on Midway, at the park.