Bonneville Library offers lesson plans for homeschoolers

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Most parents seek resources to give their kids the best education.

There's an online tool to read children's books, watch educational videos, and get themed lesson plans for homeschoolers. And it's free for Bonneville County Library patrons, but many don't know about it.

It's called the Scholastic Digital Program. It's like Netflix for education books. There are learning programs for grades K through 12.

The library purchased a three-year contract with Scholastic Digital, but this educational resource may soon expire.

The Bonneville County Library was expecting thousands to benefit from this but are only seeing hundreds using the resource.

They believe people are not aware of the program.

“We know a lot of people want to be able to access this any time because we're not open 24 seven. And so this gives them something that they can use for kids of all ages. That would really benefit them," said the librarian.

If you are a Bonneville County Public Library patron, you can sign in to the program using your library card number.

The library will be making a decision on renewing the program in August.