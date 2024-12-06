School bus, car crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A school bus loaded with special needs students was hit by a car on Friday morning.

It happened at 4000 West 1000 South in Madison County before 8 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies said the bus driver ran a stop sign, and a car hit the side of the bus.

They said a few students on the bus received minor injuries, including a few scrapes. The driver of the car was taken to EIRMC and is in stable condition.

The student's teacher was also on the bus. Another school bus picked up the students.

Deputies said the school bus driver was cited.

This is a developing story, and we will update this story when we get more information.