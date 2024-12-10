Skip to Content
Local News

New County Coroner for Bonneville County

Bonneville County
By
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:25 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Commissioners appointed a new County Coroner Monday.

Shante Sanchez will be sworn in as County Coroner on December 30th, replacing County Coroner Rick Taylor. Taylor is resigning on December 28th.

Shante Sanchez earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Arizona State University and attended Medicological Death Investigation training at the University of North Dakota. Sanchez has been serving as a Deputy Coroner with the Bingham County Coroner's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Maggie Tolleson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content