New County Coroner for Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Commissioners appointed a new County Coroner Monday.

Shante Sanchez will be sworn in as County Coroner on December 30th, replacing County Coroner Rick Taylor. Taylor is resigning on December 28th.

Shante Sanchez earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Arizona State University and attended Medicological Death Investigation training at the University of North Dakota. Sanchez has been serving as a Deputy Coroner with the Bingham County Coroner's Office.

