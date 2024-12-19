Pocatello Nordic Center open for the season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center opened for the first day of their cross-country skiing and snowshoeing season on Thursday.

According to Cary Rhodes, Outdoor Recreation Manager for Pocatello Parks and Recreation, the lack of snow in the area has delayed the Nordic Center opening.

"We're a little later than the last two years," said Rhodes. "But we did get lucky last week, we got two storms that gave us enough snow to open."

Since the snow stuck, Nordic Center staff have groomed trails and prepared their facilities for opening day.

Preparations included moving their warming-center yurt closer to the main office and trail junction for easier access to the center's many visitors.

Rhodes said that the new warming center is just one of many reasons that people should visit the Nordic Center this winter.

"It's just a beautiful location to come spend the day, it's nice and relaxing," said Rhodes. "[It's] just a nice thing to come out and do solo, with your family, with friends, even with your dog."

For more information about Nordic Center hours and trails, you can visit the Pocatello East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center website.