Kailey Galaviz and Jeff Roper share the list of banished words for 2025 revealed by Lake Superior State University. These are words they say are overused and aren't popular anymore. Plus, find out what the most annoying sound on the planet and why Starbucks is cracking down on freeloaders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.