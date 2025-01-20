1400 customers without power in Teton County

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - Fall River Electric reports on its website about 1400 customers are without power Monday morning. The cause of the outage is unknown, and it's also unknown how long the outage could be.

With cold temperatures, people should use caution when using alternate heat sources.

Best option is to find another place to stay, either at a shelter, with a relative, or a friend's home.

If you cannot leave, grab down comforters and thick blankets. Add layers of thick clothing, hats, socks, boots, gloves and hand warmers-those can be added to your waistline to create warmth. Create a designated heat room, shut doors, close blinds, block drafts, Please check on others and protect our small children and elderly from this extreme cold.

If using a propane or kerosene heater, it produces carbon monoxide just as gas stoves, ovens and fireplaces do. When running and fuel-powered heat appliance during a power outage, it’s imperative to have operating battery-powered carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.