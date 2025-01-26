Fire destroys shop near Victor

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- A 30' by 40' out building/shop near Victor caught fire on Sunday morning. A passerby notified Teton County Fire and Rescue at about 3:35 a.m. of a possible fire on the hillside above 5000 South off Highway 33. There was not anyone home at the time of the fire. No other structures were threatened. This fire did pose numerous challenges for firefighters, such as no available water sources, steep and narrow roads and tight switchbacks, slippery driving conditions for large fire vehicles, deep winter snow pack around the building and below freezing temperatures. There is no estimated cost of damages.

(The following information is from a Teton County Fire and Rescue press release)

