Blowing snow causes whiteout conditions forcing road closures

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)—Blowing and drifting snow has caused the Idaho Transportation Department to close two eastern Idaho highways on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Idaho 47, between Ashton and Bear Gulch, and Idaho 32, between Tetonia and Ashton, were closed early Friday afternoon.

Rexburg Police warned drivers on social media about winds causing whiteout conditions on roads without windbreaks. They said this includes many roads on the south end of town, including Poleline Road, University Blvd, and 7th South. They closed a portion of Poleline Road between 5th West and Millhollow Road.

Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph have been reported in eastern Idaho Friday afternoon.