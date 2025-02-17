Indoor pickleball complex hits Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A new indoor pickleball facility 'Poky Pickleball' opened its doors to sports fans on February 7.

Poky Pickleball features five full-sized pickleball courts and a pro shop; all available in a temperature-controlled building for use through long local winters.

"It's Idaho, right? It's cold, it's snowy, it's wet," said Jared Huckstep, owner of Poky Pickleball. "There needs to be other activities to do besides sit at home, watch TV, play video games, whatever–so we need a facility that's dedicated for pickleball... then people feel like they're part of something."

Courts at Poky Pickleball can be rented for $10 per hour, membership plan options are also available for purchase.

For more information, you can visit Poky Pickleball's website.