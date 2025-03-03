Brad Paisley to launch summer tour in Idaho Falls on May 21
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Country music icon Brad Paisley will kick off his "Truck Still Works World Tour" at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on May 21, 2025.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Brad's fan club presale begins on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local time.
The 20-date tour will include his debut shows at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on May 24 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 6 .
Avery Anna will be his special guest at the Mountain America Center.
“Truck Still Works World Tour” Dates:
May 21 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
May 22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
May 24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 30 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 31 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of the Winds Arena
June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 7 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 10 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert (festival lineup)
July 12 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 25 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 2 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 – Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound
Aug. 8 – Arcadia, WI @ Ashley For the Arts (festival lineup)