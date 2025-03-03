Brad Paisley to launch summer tour in Idaho Falls on May 21

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Country music icon Brad Paisley will kick off his "Truck Still Works World Tour" at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on May 21, 2025.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Brad's fan club presale begins on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

The 20-date tour will include his debut shows at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on May 24 and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 6 .

Brad Paisley

Avery Anna will be his special guest at the Mountain America Center.

“Truck Still Works World Tour” Dates:

May 21 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

May 22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

May 30 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

May 31 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of the Winds Arena

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 7 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 10 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert (festival lineup)

July 12 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 25 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Aug. 2 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound

Aug. 8 – Arcadia, WI @ Ashley For the Arts (festival lineup)