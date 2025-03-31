Marshall Public Library offering free seeds to get gardeners started this spring

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– For the third year in a row, Marshall Public Library (MPL) is offering free packs of seeds to help get gardeners growing this spring and get people in on feeding the community.

The 'Seed Library' features fruit, vegetable, herb, and flower seeds donated by local and national businesses and available to people for free.

"I think a lot of people are interested in growing their own food or planting flowers," said Kristy Lyon, librarian and organizer of the Seed Library. "We always have a huge amount of people come the very first day for it, so it's definitely pretty popular."

The Seed Library offers three seed packs available for 'check out' per person, and the library will accept 'returns' of fresh produce in the fall to be donated to the Idaho Food Bank through MPL's Garden to Give program.

For more information on the Seed Library, you can visit Marshall Public Library's Facebook page.