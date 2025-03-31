Skip to Content
Pocatello Fire Department conducting live fire training in local neighborhood this week

today at 11:23 AM
Published 4:10 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Fire Department (PFD) is doing a 'Burn and Learn' training exercise at a vacant house on Jason Avenue through Tuesday, April 1.

Fire crews will start controlled fires throughout the home, which was slated for demolition and donated by a local contractor, on Monday and Tuesday morning before completely burning the structure down on Tuesday evening.

Kim Stouse, community relations and education specialist for PFD, said the Burn and Learn exercise gives firefighters a chance to train in difference fire suppression and rescue tactics in a controlled, real-world setting.

"You can read it in textbooks, you can watch it on TV, or videos, or training videos," said Stouse. "...getting to experience the heat, see what the fires do puts it in perspective, and I think that to truly have the best grasp is to do it with hands on training."

PFD said smoke and flames may be visible from the house at 3534 Jason Avenue during the training, but fires are being monitored, and crews will be on the scene for the duration of the exercise.

For more information on this week's Burn and Learn exercise, you can visit Pocatello Fire Department's Facebook page.

Sam Ross

