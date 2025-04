PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho State Police said a 63-year-old man from Irwin was killed in a crash on Thursday night.

It happened at 7:59 p.m. on US 26 at approximately milepost 401, east of Palisades.

Police said the man was traveling in a white 2009 BMW 535 when it went off the left shoulder of the road.

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the crash.

They are still investigating the crash.