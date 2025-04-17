Skip to Content
Local News

Easter egg alternatives

Multi-colored Easter eggs
Pexels
Multi-colored Easter eggs
By
Published 5:13 AM

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - With egg prices still on the rise, people are putting a new twist on the Easter egg tradition.

On social media, users have been sharing different items around the house kids can decorate that won't break the bank.

Local News 8 in the Morning tested out 3 options to dye instead of eggs this year.

Easter Potatoes

Ingredients

  • Yukon gold potatoes
  • Food coloring
  • Paintbrushes
  • hairspray (optional)

Directions

  1. Clean and dry potatoes.
  2. Use a paintbrush to apply food coloring to potatoes. A little dye goes a long way!
  3. Let dye set for at least 10 minutes.
  4. Set dye with hairspray.

Marshmallow Eggs

Ingredients

  • Marshmallows
  • Food coloring
  • Toothpicks or skewers
  • Cups or ramekins

Directions

  1. Put marshmallows on toothpicks.
  2. Fill cups or ramekins with water and food dye.
  3. Dip marshmallows into dye.
  4. Hold for about 5-10 seconds, let excess drip off.
  5. Let dry on a paper towel.

Jumbo Pasta Shells

Ingredients

  • Jumbo pasta shells
  • White paint
  • Markers or paint

Directions

  1. Paint jumbo shells white and let dry.
  2. Decorate shells with markers or paint.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Maggie Moore

Maggie is the live reporter on Local News 8 in the Morning. She started as the morning producer in June 2024.

Maggie grew up in western Washington just across the water from Seattle. Maggie knew she wanted to become a journalist in high school when she got a chance to participate in the video production class and student newscast. She won 2 Student Emmy Awards by the time she graduated high school. Maggie went to Washington State University and majored in Broadcast News. She got to cover the Pac-12 lawsuit, the University of Idaho murders, and had a unique opportunity to travel to Armenia to report on the refugee crisis in Yerevan.

Maggie is beyond excited to share your stories and keep you in the know.

When she’s not at the station, Maggie loves to dance, play tennis, and practice the piano. She lives in Rexburg with her basset hound Winnie.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content