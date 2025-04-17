Easter egg alternatives
Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - With egg prices still on the rise, people are putting a new twist on the Easter egg tradition.
On social media, users have been sharing different items around the house kids can decorate that won't break the bank.
Local News 8 in the Morning tested out 3 options to dye instead of eggs this year.
Easter Potatoes
Ingredients
- Yukon gold potatoes
- Food coloring
- Paintbrushes
- hairspray (optional)
Directions
- Clean and dry potatoes.
- Use a paintbrush to apply food coloring to potatoes. A little dye goes a long way!
- Let dye set for at least 10 minutes.
- Set dye with hairspray.
Marshmallow Eggs
Ingredients
- Marshmallows
- Food coloring
- Toothpicks or skewers
- Cups or ramekins
Directions
- Put marshmallows on toothpicks.
- Fill cups or ramekins with water and food dye.
- Dip marshmallows into dye.
- Hold for about 5-10 seconds, let excess drip off.
- Let dry on a paper towel.
Jumbo Pasta Shells
Ingredients
- Jumbo pasta shells
- White paint
- Markers or paint
Directions
- Paint jumbo shells white and let dry.
- Decorate shells with markers or paint.