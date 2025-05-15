Pocatello Animal Services offering $10 rabies vaccines on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Animal Services will host their annual Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 17.

The clinic will offer rabies vaccines for pets at the low price of $10 per animal. First-time vaccinations last one year, but booster shots lasting three years are available with proof of previous vaccination.

The Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To get your pet vaccinated, you must provide a valid photo ID and the $10 payment in cash or check, credit cards will not be accepted.

For more information, you can visit the Pocatello Animal Services website.