New laws bring changes to DMV services in 2025

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is preparing to implement several statutory and rule changes passed during the 2025 Legislative Session. These changes will affect everything from license plates to instruction permits, system security, and even how next of kin is recorded on driver records. Some changes take effect this summer, while others are slated for early 2026.

Here’s a high-level look at the updates that will impact DMV services and Idaho residents:

Available Now

SB 1105 – Don’t Tread on Me Plate Update

This bill amends the design of the “Don’t Tread on Me” license plate to allow a full yellow background with a centered rattlesnake and the slogan displayed prominently. It also establishes the Idaho Firearms Safety Committee, which will oversee the distribution of plate revenue for firearms safety grants.

Effective July 1, 2025*

*Although the effective date is July 1 or January 1 for some plate programs, all new plates will be available to order beginning June 18, 2025.

HB 21 – Full-Size Plates for Agencies & Clarified Permit Rules

Removes the “A” and “M” designators from exempt trailer and motorcycle plates and allows agencies to request large trailer plates for better visibility. Also clarifies that commercial trip permits must be purchased before entering Idaho.

HB 22 – Background Checks for System Access

In accordance with REAL ID standards and in order to enhance security of customer data, this law authorizes DMV to require background checks for all staff, state and county, who access core DMV systems or customer information.

HB 23 – IPs and Motorcycle Endorsement Permits Streamlined

Instruction permits (IPs) and motorcycle endorsement permits (MIPs) are now valid for one year, aligning with commercial learner permits. Also removes the knowledge test requirement for returning Idahoans with a valid out-of-state license who previously held an Idaho license.

HB 99 – Clarifies Parent-Student Driver Training (PSORDT)

Cleans up last year’s language by confirming the required hours: 30 classroom, 6 driving, 6 observation. Adds flexibility by allowing approved third-party classroom providers.

HB 204 – New “World Famous Potatoes” Plates

Two new designs:

Black plate with white text ($70 initial / $50 renewal, proceeds to State Highway Account).

with white text ($70 initial / $50 renewal, proceeds to State Highway Account). Teal & white plate with no program fee, only $2.75 plus mailing—making it the most affordable plate in Idaho. Both versions omit county designators.

HB 402 – U.S. Passport for Proof of Identity

Allows unexpired U.S. passports to be used instead of birth certificates when proving identity, citizenship, or date of birth for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

SB 1180 – License Plate Readers & Front Plate Requirements

Limits use of automated license plate readers to official law enforcement purposes only. Also eliminates the front plate requirement for vehicles that lack a front plate bracket. ITD will continue issuing two plates.

SB 1365 – Next of Kin Information

DMV will begin asking all driver’s license and ID card applicants for emergency contact information (up to two people, 18 or older). This is optional and will be securely accessible only to law enforcement and coroners via ILETS.

Effective January 1, 2026

HB 174 – Towing and Storage Overhaul

Repeals and replaces Chapter 18, Title 49. The department will manage a towing portal, and law enforcement will no longer be responsible for appraisals or sales. All notifications shift from LE/towers to DMV.

HB 235 – “An Appeal to Heaven” Plate

This patriotic plate features a pine tree on a white background and references the Revolutionary War-era flag flown by George Washington’s navy. Initial and renewal fees will support plate production.

SB 1153 – USS Idaho Commemorative Plate

Honoring the USS Idaho submarine (SSN 799), this five-year commemorative plate features the sub emerging from the ocean and the phrase “THE GEM OF THE FLEET.” Revenue from sales supports related educational and historical efforts.

“These legislative updates help modernize our systems, enhance access to DMV services, and give Idahoans more choices, from how they register to what they display on their bumpers,” said DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “We’re committed to rolling out these changes with as much clarity and convenience as possible.”

More detailed implementation information will be shared with DMV staff, county partners, and stakeholders as effective dates approach.